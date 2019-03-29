IPL 2019: KKIP vs MI preview: Punjab look to bounce back against Mumbai

Hard for Ashwin & Co
It will be hard for India Test off-spinner Ashwin and his team to take his mind away from the controversy which got world cricket talking.
On Thursday, MCC clarified that Ashwin seemingly "paused too long" which was "not within the spirit of cricket". This was a U-turn from their previous stance where the custodians of the sport said the 32-year old did not violate the ethics.
Miller in form
Punjab can draw heart from David Miller and Mayank Agarwal scoring half centuries in the last game.
In the bowling department too there is good news with Shami bowling really fast and exceedingly well.
Gayle factor
And not to forget the Chris Gayle factor, which is always there.
Though the Jamaican did not get as many runs as the team would have liked in the last game, the left-hander is always a threat to any opposition and can single-handedly win games.
Rohit leads well
Coming to Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma led side won a last-ball cliffhanger against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, a game marred by Lasith Malinga escaping a big last-ball no ball which the umpire missed.
RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli termed the incident as "ridiculous", saying this isn't club cricket.
Accurate Bumrah
But Mumbai would, nonetheless, take heart from the victory and look to continue their winning run against Punjab.
Rohit got some runs under his belt but it was Jasprit Bumrah who once again showcased why he is the best bowler in white-ball cricket with his accurate stuff to choke RCB and AB De Villiers who was looking in ominous form.