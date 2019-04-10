Cricket

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma misses an IPL match after playing 133 consecutive games

By
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma misses an IPL match after playing 133 consecutive games

Mumbai, April 10: Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Playing XI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter against Kings XI Punjab here on Wednesday (April 10).

The Mumbaikar, who suffered an injury during a practice session on Tuesday, has been rested by the team management as a precautionary measure.

Rohit has been a constant for Mumbai Indians ever since he made his debut for the franchise in 2011. Rohit has played 133 consecutive games in between before missing a game.

Also, it is only the second time in the IPL when Rohit has missed a game. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai was rested by Deccan Chargers, now defunct, during a league game 2008.

Dinesh Karthik now holds the record for missing the fewest number of games in the tournament for whichever team he has played for. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman has played for several franchises in the IPL but has missed just one match so far in the domestic T20 league. He missed his only match playing for Delhi Daredevils way back in 2008 - the inaugural IPL season.

In Rohit's absence, Kieron Pollard is leading the Mumbai Indians side against Kings XI Punjab. Pollard won the toss and invited Kings' captain Ravichandran Ashwin to bat first at Wankhede track where defending a target is generally tough.

Mumbai cricketer Siddhesh Lad has been included in the side as Rohit's replacement. Lad is making his IPL debut tonight in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium.

"We will bowl first because of the dew factor. We don't think wicket will change much here at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure, we have decided to give him as a rest. Siddhesh lad comes in place of Rohit. He has waited for 5 years to make his debut," said Pollard after winning the toss.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 20:35 [IST]
