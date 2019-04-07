IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals: Live Updates: Dhawan departs for a duck as DC chase 149

Bengaluru, April 7: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to end the winning streak in front of jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7).

RCB had another frustrating outing in the middle in their previous game when Andre Russell muscled them out of the game in the death overs. A win in this game would boost the morale of the team and give them a new lease of life in the tournament. It will be more of a mental game for the RCB today.

Delhi Capitals too are coming from three back-to-back defeats and the Shreyas Iyer's side would also be aiming to get to the winning ways.

The Delhi side is studded with some of the best T20 specialists in Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, and Kagiso Rabada. If these players play to their potential against RCB, then they could very well dash the hopes of Kohli and Company.

Delhi's bowling will have to be at their best to counter in-form Kohli, AB de Villiers, etc.

Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and DC: