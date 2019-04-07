IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals: Live Updates: Dhawan departs for a duck as DC chase 149

Bengaluru, April 7: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to end the winning streak in front of jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7).
RCB had another frustrating outing in the middle in their previous game when Andre Russell muscled them out of the game in the death overs. A win in this game would boost the morale of the team and give them a new lease of life in the tournament. It will be more of a mental game for the RCB today.
IPL Special Site | Full Schedule
Delhi Capitals too are coming from three back-to-back defeats and the Shreyas Iyer's side would also be aiming to get to the winning ways.
The Delhi side is studded with some of the best T20 specialists in Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, and Kagiso Rabada. If these players play to their potential against RCB, then they could very well dash the hopes of Kohli and Company.
Delhi's bowling will have to be at their best to counter in-form Kohli, AB de Villiers, etc.
Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and DC:
Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced by skipper Kohli in the fourth over itself after Southee went for runs in his second over. 5 runs came from that over. DC - 35/1 after 4 overs.
Ben Stokes rates his top-three young Indian talents in IPL.
Prithvi,Samson and Tripathi my favourite young Indian batsman to watch #talents— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 7, 2019
4,4,4,4,4Lb,1! FIVE boundaries in a row off Southee. Prithvi Shaw has got off to a blistering start. DC - 30/1 after 3 overs. DC - 22/1 after 2.3 overs.
Tight first over bowled by Navdeep Saini. This young pacer is uncompromising with his pace. Always a treat to watch an Indian pacer clocking 150 kmph.
Dropped! Shreyas Iyer gets a reprieve on the final delivery of the first over from Southee. Had Parthiv Patel picked it, DC would have been in serious trouble. RCB's catching hasn't been up to the mark. Kohli seemed frustrated watching the wicketkeeper put down a catch that should have been taken. DC - 8/1 after 1 over.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan departs for a golden duck off Southee. Forced the southpaw to go for the wide out-swing. Navdeep Saini takes a brilliant catch at point. DC - 1/1
Shaw opens his account with a single off Southee. Dhawan on strike now.
2nd innings! Team RCB is walking into the field to defend their total of 148. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings for DC. Tim Southee opens the bowling for RCB.
Reasons for RCB's failure to post a decent total on the board.
Wheels fell off after Moeen’s dismissal. Too many soft dismisslas for RCB to rue. Had Virat batted thru, 165-170 looked possible, 149 is perhaps 15-20 too few— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019
Rabada: Watching the games in Bangalore, there is a lot of bounce and pace on this track. Everyone bowled well, we just kept it simple. They were finding it tough against cross-seam, usually, I keep it between seam-ups and cross seam. Confident that we can chase this score down, we have spoken a lot about chasing in our team meetings.
7 runs came from the final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Brilliant effort from the speedster as he broke the backbone of RCB's batting order by getting rid of ABD and Virat Kohli. RCB post 149/8 in 20 overs.
Experts believe that RCB were tad 15-20 runs short in their innings. Looking at how the track has behaved, RCB would have been in a better position with 165-170 on the board.
Wicket! Siraj (1) has been trapped in front by Morris. RCB - 142/8 after 19 overs.
Superb show from Rabada!
Sometimes, a narrative takes hold and we ignore the facts. Rahane is oft-criticised for going too slowly - Kohli, less so.— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 7, 2019
Virat Kohli in #IPL2019: Scoring Rate 7.56rpo, True Run Rate -0.004
Ajinkya Rahane in #IPL2019: Scoring Rate 7.84rpo, True Run Rate +0.502#RCBvDC
Wicket! Pawan Negi departs for a golden duck. Good catch from Pant behind the stumps. Kagiso Rabada gets his third scalp in this over. RCB - 138/7 in 18 overs
Wicket! Kagiso Rabada strikes second time in the over. Akshadeep Nath (19) edges the pacer and Pant takes a simple catch. RCB - 137/6 after 17.3 overs.
Big Wicket! Kagiso Rabada removes the big fish of Virat Kohli (41) on the first delivery of his new spell. RCB - 133/5 after 17.1 overs.
SIX, SIX!! Back-to-back maximums from Kohli off Lamichhane. He needs to play more such shots to take his team to a decent total.
Four! Akshadeep Nath gets a boundary off Lamichhane.
Just 6 runs came from that over bowled by Morris. RCB - 114/4 after 16 overs. 42 runs have come in the last 4 overs for them. They need to finish with a flourish.
Four! Akshadeep Nath gets a boundary off Morris after playing three dot balls in a row. Second boundary for him.
11 runs and the wicket of dangerous looking Moeen Ali from that over bowled by Lamichhane. RCB - 108/4 after 15 overs.
18 years old. 50 T20 wickets. 🙌— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2019
What a talent @IamSandeep25 is 😍#RCBvDC #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/NrbFY9Rfia
Wicket! Moeen Ali (32) is stumped by Pant and Sandeep Lamichhane gets a wicket after getting hit for a maximum in that over. Deceives the batsman with the googly and reaps the benefits of it. RCB - 103/4 after 14.3 overs.
SIX!! Moeen Ali welcomes Sandeep Lamichhane with a maximum. 100 up for RCB
14 runs came from that over bowled by Ishant Sharma. Good over from their perspective. RCB - 97/3 after 14 overs.
Four! Moeen Ali opens the face of the bat and directs the fuller length ball from Ishant towards off side.
SIX!! Ishant Sharma is brought into the attack after time out and Moeen Ali pulls him for a maximum. RCB need more of these in the remaining overs.
6,2,1,1,0,1! 11 runs came from Axar Patel's final over. The leg-spinner finishes his full quota of 4 overs with 22/1. RCB - 83/3 after 13 overs.
I fear this might be another pitch that has confounded many. The grass might be a decoy.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2019
SIX!! Moeen Ali dispatches Axar Patel into the stands for a maximum.
6 came from that over bowled by Sandeep Lamichhane. RCB - 72/3 after 12 overs.
After 11 overs, RCB are 66/3. Not the best of start for them.
Wicket! Marcus Stoinis (15) plays an ordinary shot off Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia takes a simple catch at long-on. He looked to play the spinner from the crease and paid the price. RCB - 65/3 after 10.4 overs.
Halfway stage! 10 runs came from Sandeep Lamichhane's first over. RCB - 63/2 after 10 overs.
SIX!! Marcus Stoinis welcomes Sandeep Lamichhane with a maximum over long-on. Positive intent from the batsman against the spinner.
Fifty comes up for the hosts in the 9th over. 6 singles came from that over bowled by Axar Patel. RCB - 53/2 after 9 overs, singles are not going to help the batting side, they will have to accelerate innings as well.
5 runs came from that over bowled by Rabada. RCB - 47/2 after 8 overs. Good effort from Delhi Capitals so far.
Delhi making capital in Powerplay with two wickets including ABD. Kohli has to and can bat thru for RCB to have a good score but needs capable partners— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019
Tight over! Just 2 runs came from that first over bowled Axar Patel. RCB - 42/2 after 7 overs. Pressure on RCB batsmen.
Wicket! Kagiso Rabada gives RCB a major jolt with a slower one. ABD (17) tries to hit him over long-on but there was no power in that shot. Colin Ingram takes a brilliant running catch. RCB - 40/2 after 6 overs.
Protea show all the way! Batsman South African, bowler South African and fielder (catcher) South African as well.
Four! ABD hits a boundary and ends Ishant's over on a positive note. RCB - 36/1 after 5 overs.
Dual pace in the pitch!
Interesting surface this. A couple of balls have flown, a couple give the impression that they stuck in the turf.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2019
SIX!! ABD strikes the first maximum of the match off Chris Morris. RCB - 26 for 1 in 4 overs.
Wicket! Parthiv Patel (9) gets caught by Sandeep Lamichhane at the third-man boundary. Chris Morris draws the first blood for Delhi Capitals. RCB - 16/1 after 2 overs.
Four! Virat Kohli gets a boundary on the first ball he faced off Chris Morris. Kohli got an edge and the ball sailed towards third-man region but had there been a second slip, he could very well have been gone. Dhawan was the only fielder at slip cordon and attempted a full stretch dive but the ball was away from his reach.
RCB 6/0 after 1st over. Kohli to face his first delivery against Chris Morris.
Four! First boundary of the innings as Parthiv Patel hits Ishant Sharma over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Parthiv gets off the mark after playing 3 dot deliveries. He gets a double with a pull shot.
Ishant Sharma to start with the new ball for Delhi Capitals. PP takes the strike.
1st innings! Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli are into the middle to open the innings for RCB.
RCB-DC Head to head: RCB 14 - 6 DC (One NR)
Parthiv Patel has been a glimmer of hope for RCB at the top of the order.
Parthiv Patel has been a glimmer of hope for RCB at the top of the order. He's scored at 7.62rpo in the Powerplay this year, only dismissed once in that time - not exactly explosive, but something for the rest of the line-up to build around. #IPL2019 #RCBvDC— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 7, 2019
This match could very well be the last opportunity for Kohli and band to keep their fate alive in this tournament.
RCB on the verge of being totally marginalised in the IPL. Never had such a poor start any season. Virat Kohli has a task on hand.— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019
Captains sign green jerseys before toss!
The two Captains sign the Green jersey, a part of @RCBTweets's #GoGreen initiative to raise awareness on recycling.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2019
The @RCBTweets team wears green jerseys made of recycled plastic. pic.twitter.com/ikprT6mkgv
RCB (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
DC (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Rahul Tewatia, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Shreyas Iyer: We would bowl first. Some grass on the surface should be a good batting surface. Always difficult to assess the conditions in the afternoon, we have made no changes, want to stick to a consistent line-up. That will give some confidence to the players as well.
Virat Kohli: We were looking to bowl first as well. the ball comes onto the bat nicely in the evening. We needed to show some composure in the last few overs, need to be brave while executing it's all about enjoying your performance. We are playing the same team, same batting order.
Toss: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, elects to chase against RCB. Virat Kohli and his boys will bat first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB are playing with the same team that played the last team.
RCB to sport Green jerseys today to support the Green Initiative!
Today we are green army!@RCBTweets ’s most vital initiatives is #RCBGoGreen – a contribution to help move the present world to a greener, healthier state.— RCB Bold Brigade (@BoldBrigade) April 7, 2019
Let's do our bit and #BringBackTheGreen! pic.twitter.com/oc2EBOWGpO
Kohli Vs Iyer!
The @RCBTweets will take on the @DelhiCapitals today.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2019
Will the home team register their first win? #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/zaM2clXQwP
ABD's reaction to RCB's lean patch:
Mr. 360 in a newspaper column today: "As players, we are as disappointed and angry as our supporters, but we are ready for this fight and we will battle for every inch." Let's fight for every inch, foot, mile! No backing down today, Challengers! #playBold #RCBvsDC #VivoIPL2019— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here