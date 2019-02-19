IPL 2019 schedule: Chennai Super Kings to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in opener on March 23

Bengaluru, February 19: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will face off against each other in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai as the tentative schedule for the first two weeks was announced on Tuesday (February 19).
In a media release on their website, IPL released the dates of the matches to be played in the first two weeks, starting from March 23.
A final confirmation will be made once the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are announced.
🚨 Announcement 🚨: The #VIVOIPL schedule for the first two weeks is out. The first match of the 2019 season will be played between @ChennaiIPL and @RCBTweets— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 19, 2019
Details - https://t.co/wCi6dYHlXL pic.twitter.com/TaYdXNKVSx
"These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," the IPL announced on their website.
"This is still subject to the announcement of Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once the election dates are released we will address any issues with the first two weeks and also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates.
"A total of 17 matches will be played during this 2 weeks period across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises. All teams will play a minimum of 4 matches with DC and RCB playing 5 matches. Every team will play a minimum of 2 home and 2 away matches with DC playing 3 home matches, while RCB will play 3 away matches," the IPL statement added.
With the Election Commission of India yet to announced the dates of the general election in the country the IPL Governing Council had twice delayed announcing the schedule before finally releasing a tentative one on Tuesday.
(Source: IPL website)
*IPL 2019 1st 17 matches tentative schedule (Subject to change)*
Saturday, March 23
Evening: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai
Sunday, March 24
Afternoon: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata
Evening: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
Monday, March 25
Evening: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur
Tuesday, March 26
Evening: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi
Wednesday, March 27
Evening: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata
Thursday, March 28
Evening: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru
Friday, March 29
Evening: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad
Saturday, March 30
Afternoon: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Mohali
Evening: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi
Sunday, March 31
Afternoon: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad
Evening: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai
Monday, April 1
Evening: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali
Tuesday, April 2
Evening: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur
Wednesday, April 3
Evening: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai
Thursday, April 4
Evening: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi
Friday, April 5
Evening: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru
