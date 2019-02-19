IPL 2019 schedule: Chennai Super Kings to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in opener on March 23

In a media release on their website, IPL released the dates of the matches to be played in the first two weeks, starting from March 23.

A final confirmation will be made once the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are announced.

"These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," the IPL announced on their website.

"A total of 17 matches will be played during this 2 weeks period across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises. All teams will play a minimum of 4 matches with DC and RCB playing 5 matches. Every team will play a minimum of 2 home and 2 away matches with DC playing 3 home matches, while RCB will play 3 away matches," the IPL statement added.

With the Election Commission of India yet to announced the dates of the general election in the country the IPL Governing Council had twice delayed announcing the schedule before finally releasing a tentative one on Tuesday.

*IPL 2019 1st 17 matches tentative schedule (Subject to change)*

Saturday, March 23

Evening: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

Sunday, March 24

Afternoon: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

Evening: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

Monday, March 25

Evening: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur

Tuesday, March 26

Evening: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

Wednesday, March 27

Evening: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata

Thursday, March 28

Evening: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

Friday, March 29

Evening: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad

Saturday, March 30

Afternoon: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Mohali

Evening: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi

Sunday, March 31

Afternoon: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad

Evening: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai

Monday, April 1

Evening: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali

Tuesday, April 2

Evening: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur

Wednesday, April 3

Evening: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

Thursday, April 4

Evening: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

Friday, April 5

Evening: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru