IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan terms return to Delhi Capitals as 'homecoming'

The senior India cricketer, who hails from Delhi, was traded with Delhi Daredevils (now, Delhi Capitals) during the transfer window from Surisers Hyderabad.

The southpaw, who has been the leading run-getter for Sunrisers with 2,768 runs in 91 innings at an average of 35.03 and strike-rate of 125.13, made his IPL debut for Delhi way back in 2008. Dhawan is excited to return to his home state and eager to play for the franchise.

In an interview with Times of India, Dhawan said, "Ghar wapasi ho gayi hai ji meri, (It is a homecoming for me). This is where I grew up. So, it's good to come back. On the cricket front, it's good that I will be playing half my games at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground and I have played there for so many years that I know the ground and the pitches there."

The left-handed explosive opener said he's come a long way in the last 11 years in the IPL and learnt a lot from the senior players of Delhi franchise in the past.

"I'm adjusting well to it actually. I'm bringing 11 years of experience. I was a rookie back then. learnt lots of stuff from all the senior players- AB de Villiers, Viru bhai, Gauti bhai, (Glenn) McGrath, Daniel Vettori. I remember all of them," he added.

Dhawan also praised the IPL for raising the level of Indian cricket which gives the youngsters an opportunity to learn from the legends of the game.

"The first year I played for Delhi franchise, I shared the dressing room with them and it was a really big deal for me. Just spending time with them was great and that increased my confidence level," Dhawan was quoted as saying.

In the IPL 2018, Dhawan made 497 runs at 35.50. His strike-rate was 142.82, better than his normal strike-rate of 136.91. He has also played for Mumbai Indians and before the IPL Auction, the rumours were abuzz that the Delhi cricketer might join MI. As per Dhawan, sitting the change room with Sachin Tendulkar helped him improve his game.

"When I joined Mumbai Indians, I got the chance to open with Sachin paaji (Tendulkar). Even with Deccan Chargers, I played with (Kumar) Sangakkara and when I scored more runs than him, step by step it gave me confidence,"

Dhawan stated the example of young India wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who started their career in IPL, have done tremendously well at international level.

"That's why I feel that our youngsters are so confident because they have got big exposure and it helps a lot. They bring that experience in the Indian team like Kuldeep (Yadav) has done as well as (Yuzvendra) Chahal."