Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: There is scope for improvement, says Ashwin

By Pti
Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin (second from right) celebrates after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Vijay Shankar
Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin (second from right) celebrates after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Vijay Shankar

Mohali, April 9: Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday (April 8) said his side has a lot of scope for improvement after they encountered yet another close game in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

IPL Special Page | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | Points Table

KL Rahul (71 not out) and Mayank Agarwal (55) struck fluent half-centuries to guide Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-bitting contest in Mohali.

Chasing 151 for a win, Kings XI were coasting at 132 for one before three quick wickets took the game to the wire.

1
45898

"Too close to comfort. We have had really close games, the biggest positive for me is there is scope for improvement," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It will be really harsh to say that we conceded 100 runs in the last 10 overs. The plans were held very well upon. There is enough ability to work on it."

Ashwin backed Mujeeb Ur Rahman, saying the Afghan spinner was an asset who can be used upfront.

"Mujeeb knows Mohali very well and as a spinner you need to know the lengths and speeds to bowl at. Sometimes the figures don't do justice, but I think Mujeeb bowled well today.

KXIP vs SRH - As it happened

"You do use spinners with the new ball and Mujeeb has done it all his life for Afghanistan. And it was a good match-up between (Jonny) Bairstow and Mujeeb," he said.

Sunrisers skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he was happy with his bowlers' efforts, especially with the dew playing a major factor in the second innings.

"Of course it is hard but I am pretty happy with the way we bowled with the dew around. It is a bit difficult with yorkers and slower balls, but given the dew, we executed our plans pretty well," he said.

"The yorker is something you can't bowl and the bowling plans depend on the length of the boundaries. When we came to bowl we kept the dew factor out on our minds and all we wanted to do was stretch it to the last over."

Man-of-the-match Rahul said he was happy to get his form back after an ordinary start to this year's IPL.

"I didn't start off the way I wanted to in the first couple of games. I am just enjoying my batting and happy to end up on the winning side," he said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CHE 2 - 0 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue