IPL 2019: Thousands arrive at Chepauk as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings play intra-squad practice match - Watch

Thousands of CSK fans crowded the iconic Chepauk to watch their favourite cricketers prepare for the twelfth edition of the IPL as the team played an intra-squad practice game. More than 12000 fans arrived at the arena to watch the practice game.

The chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni' reverberated the stadium as the 'Thala' MS Dhoni made his way into the nets. The noise of the crowd did not just give goosebumps but to a layman, it would also give an impression that a full-fledged game was being played.

Fans gathering at stadiums to watch the cricketers practice is common around India but the fact that CSK fans were deprived of IPL games last year. CSK could only play one IPL game in 2018 and the homecoming of the local team has increased the euphoria amongst fans who are swelling the stadiums to witness the cricketers in action.

Earlier in the day, a similar euphoria was witnessed at Chepauk when team's vice-captain Suresh Raina walked into the middle for the practice match. Defending champions, CSK, started full-fledged preparations for the new season on Saturday (March 16).

Dhoni, who led the CSK to a third title triumph in the 2018 edition, trained with Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, who were part of the Indian team that played a five-match ODI series against Australia recently.

The CSK captain, who landed in the city late on Friday, got down to business and was seen discussing with head coach Stephen Fleming and batting coach Mike Hussey.

Dhoni, Rayudu, Jadhav, Raina and the others batted at the nets under the watchful eyes of Fleming and Hussey. The domestic players in the squad, including Karn Sharma, KM Asif and Tamil Nadu 'keeper N Jagadeesan began training on March 6.

India discard Raina and Tamil Nadu opener Murali Vijay joined the preparatory camp a few days later.

The foreign players in the CSK squad are expected to join the training camp in the days to come as would South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who are part of the squad that is playing the final ODI against Sri Lanka at Cape Town.