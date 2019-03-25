Cricket

IPL 2019: 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle becomes fastest to 4000 IPL runs

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Jaipur, March 25: Universe Boss Chris Gayle on Monday (March 25) touched yet another milestone in his illustrious limited-overs career.

Opening innings for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab the veteran Jamaican cricketer completed 4000 IPL runs and became fastest to do so i.e in 112 innings (113 matches).

The left-handed explosive batsman also became only the second overseas batsman after Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner to touch the milestone. Warner took 114 innings to completed 4000 IPL runs and the big-hitting Jamaican took two innings less.

Gayle, who was retained by KXIP for the 2019 season, took a single off Rajasthan Royals' pacer Dhawal Kulkarni to reach the milestone. With 292 sixes so far, Gayle holds the record of hitting most maximums in the tournament.

Gayle has joined the elite group of Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, et al. Apart from these, the players who have completed 4000-plus runs in the home-grown domestic league are Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) vice-captain Raina is the first player to have breached the 5000-run club in the IPL. The left-handed batsman is closely followed by Kohli and Rohit.

In the game against Royals, Gayle notched up a fine fifty and helped his team post 184 in the stipulated 20 overs. He scored 79 off 47 deliveries in his innings, which was laced with 8 boundaries and four maximums.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 22:42 [IST]
    Read in Telugu: 4000 పరుగులు: ఐపీఎల్‌లో క్రిస్ గేల్ అరుదైన రికార్డు

