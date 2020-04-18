Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Alex Carey unsure of the tournament at this stage

By
Alex Carey unsure of the tournament at this stage after it has been postponed till further notice due to Coronavirus
Alex Carey unsure of the tournament at this stage after it has been postponed till further notice due to Coronavirus

Melbourne, April 18: Alex Carey was eagerly waiting to share the Delhi Capitals dugout alongside the great Ricky Ponting but the Australian wicket-keeper now feels he is unlikely to get the opportunity this year with the IPL indefinitely postponed.

Carey, who was scheduled to make his IPL debut with the Ponting-coached Delhi outfit, said only time will tell whether the T20 World Cup and the IPL can happen this year with the COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the globe.

"At this stage it's looking likely that (IPL) might not go ahead," Carey was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on Friday. "It would be nice to be in Delhi playing cricket - it was my first time selected to be part of the IPL. I'm still really positive.

"I'm sure the world will move in the way we want it to, and there's still that hope later in the season the IPL will go ahead and the (men's T20) World Cup (scheduled for Australia), but we'll wait and see," he added.

With most countries under lockdown, Carey currently is in isolation with his wife Eloise and 19-month-old son Louis in Adelaide. He is also fine-tuning his wicket-keeping skills by throwing a golf ball against a wall and catching it on the rebound.

"I look at it as I'm healthy, safe, and getting to spend a lot of time with my family. It was a big couple of years on the cricket field, so to have to spend time at home is quite nice," the vice-captain of Australia's limited-over team said.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue