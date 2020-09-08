Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians teammates in UAE

By
IPL 2020: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians teammates in UAE
IPL 2020: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians teammates in UAE

Abu Dhabi, September 8: Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived here on Tuesday (September 8) to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), starting September 19.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Mumbai Indians also informed that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week.

The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More