IPL 2020: CSK coach Fleming confirms Bravo will miss few more games

CSK, who picked England all-rounder Sam Curran in the West Indian's absence, began their IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note, beating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 19).

The senior West Indies star, who picked a niggle during the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League, missed the opener and could now miss a few more matches, according to CSK coach Fleming.

"Bravo is out for a couple of games," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Playing in place of Bravo, Curran smashed 18 off six balls to help CSK cross the finish line after Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis' scored brisk half-centuries. Curran also returned impressive figures of 1/28 while picking up the wicket of the dangerous looking Quinton de Kock.

"Curran's performance was terrific," Fleming said.

The head coach also heaped praise on Rayudu, who played a crucial knock of a 48-ball 71 and shared a good partnership with du Plessis, who scored an unbeaten 58, to help Chennai chase down a target of 163 with four balls to spare.

"Rayudu has been nothing short of fantastic. He has been pretty emotional and played a great knock," Fleming said.

The former New Zealand captain further said that the pitch was "difficult" to score and that the team is looking for ways to find the right balance. Chennai Super Kings are soon in action as they play Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (September 22).