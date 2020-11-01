IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53, 1st innings: Blistering Deepak Hooda guides Kings XI Punjab to 153/6

After being put into bat, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who returned from injury, handed the Punjab side a strong start. The duo put up an opening stand of 48 off 32 to give the side a solid start.

Returning from injury Mayank 26 off 15, before Lungi Ngidi dealt the first blow in the sixth over to break the opening stand. Ngidi removed skipper Rahul for 29 off 27 to reduce Punjab to 62/2 in 8.3 overs.

But the batsmen failed to build partnerships as the Chennai bowlers turned the match around, picking up quick wickets.

In an important match for the side, the Punjab batsmen Chris Gayle (12 off 19), Nicholas Pooran (2 off 6) and Mandeep Singh (14 off 15) failed to trouble the bowlers.

But as Punjab looked set for a low score, Deepak Hooda scored a blistering innings to help KL Rahul’s side cross the 150 mark. Hooda’s innings ensured that the bowlers had something to defend in their final league game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Hooda scored an unbeaten 62 off 30 to steady the Punjab innings. The right-handed batsman smashed the ball out of the park on four occasions, while picking up three fours.

Ngidi led the bowling attack for Chennai as he picked up three wickets.

While it isn’t a strong total, the Punjab side will be happy with the runs after suffering a mini collapse. The bowling unit have their task cut out as they look to restrict a fearless Chennai team, who are already out of the playoffs race.