IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Highlights: It was raining sixes in Sharjah as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs

The Rajasthan Royals got their IPL campaign off to a cracking start as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 4 Updates

Sanju Samson put up a blistering show with the bat for the Royals as the Chennai bowlers struggled to control the Rajasthan batsmen.

After being put into bat, Samson along with skipper Steve Smith posted a massive total of 216. Jofra Archer hit CSK bowler Lungi Ngidi for 30 runs in the final over and that made the difference in the end as the Chennai team lost by 16 runs to the Royals.

Samson put on an all-round show on the day after scoring a scintillating 74 off 32, and then going on to take two superb catches to guide the Royals home in their opening game. Samson’s innings was studded with nine huge sixes and one four. The Royals wicketkeeper-batsman was rightfully judged the Man-of-the-match.

IPL 2020: It's Rajasthan Royals again as MS Dhoni gets upset with umpire reversing his dismissal decision

Samson was aptly supported by skipper Steve Smith. Smith, who had been out for a while due to a concussion injury during Australia’s tour of England, was in fine form during the Royals opener as he contributed with the bat scoring a patient 69 off 47.

He's one lucky man.



Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Samson’s blistering innings came to an end in the 11th over, trying to hit Ngidi for another maximum, but instead finding Deepak Chahar’s safe hands at deep cover. Following Samson’s wicket, the Chennai bowlers got back into the game, but skipper Smith kept the board ticket. With the regular wickets it looked like the score would be under 200, but Jofra Archer looked like he would break Yuvraj Singh’s record as he hammered Ngidi in the final over.

Ngidi bowled a nightmarish over, conceding 30 runs, and that took the Royals total to 216. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers of the Chennai team with a three wicket haul, giving away 33 runs.

In reply, CSK managed to put up 200 for the loss of six as Faf du Plessis put on another good show with the bat. After impressing during CSK’s opening game against Mumbai Indians, Faf once again sizzled, taking a superb catch, and then scoring a blistering 72 off 37. Du Plessis’ innings was studded with seven sixes. Shane Watson had given CSK a good start scoring 33 off 21, but a batting collapse saw CSK fall to their first loss of the season.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also scored 29 off 17, with three huge sixes in the last over, but the damage done by Rahul Tewatia in the beginning of the innings was too tough to overcome. Tewatia ripped through CSK’s top order taking 3 for 37. Archer also did his bit with the ball to guide the Royals to a well-deserved victory.

While the Royals will next face Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (Sept. 27), the Chennai team will meet the Delhi Capitals on Friday (Sept .25)

The three sixes in the final over from Dhoni saw the record for most maximums in an IPL match tied as the teams combined for 33.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls, Sam Curran 3/33) beat Chennai Super Kings 200/6 (Faf du Plessis 72 off 37 balls, Shane Watson 33 off 21 balls, MS Dhoni 29 off 17 balls, Jofra Archer 1/26, Rahul Tewatia 3/37).