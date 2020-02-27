IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' strong Indian core could be the key this season, says pacer Mohit Sharma

Mohit was part of Chennai Super Kings until last season but the Haryana speedster was released by the franchise into the pool ahead of the auction. He was bought by Capitals for this season at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

"To win the IPL, the performance of your domestic players counts the most," he said. "I think Delhi Capitals has the strongest bunch of Indian cricketers this season. We have the right mix of youth and experience."

"Even last year, the general consensus among other franchises was that Delhi Capitals was the team with the most potential, thanks to their promising young players. I am confident that we can perform even better this year," said the pacer.

The Indian core of Delhi Capitals comprises players like Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Amit Mishra. Team's future will largely depend on the performances of these players.

Hailing from Ballabhgarh in Haryana, Sharma considers Kotla his home ground, "I have been playing at Kotla since I was 16. When I found out that I was picked by Delhi Capitals at the auction, I was delighted to finally get a chance to play for my "home team".

Currently training at the National Cricket Academy to regain his fitness post-surgery, the Indian pacer is also looking forward to working with Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting. "I am at a stage where good guidance can change the course of my career. I am really excited to learn from Ponting and the rest of the coaching staff," he concluded.

The right-arm, medium-pacer burst into the limelight in the 2012-2013 Ranji season, following which he was signed on by CSK. He impressed, taking 20 wickets from 15 matches.

The following season, in fact, he won the IPL's Purple Cap, for most wickets in the tournament - 23. Between 2016-2018, he played for Kings XI Punjab, before being re-picked by CSK.

He has 91 IPL wickets and is one of the tournament's most effective bowlers in the Powerplays. His consistency in domestic cricket earned Sharma an India call up in 2013. He has 31 wickets from 26 ODIs and 6 wickets from 8 T20Is. He was also part of India's World Cup 2015 squad but went out of favour later.