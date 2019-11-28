IPL 2020: Best IPL knocks of Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings that prove he is a legend

1. 75 vs Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings were tottering at 27 for three when Dhoni walked in to join Suresh Raina in IPL 2019. Dhoni took a few deliveries to settle in while Raina managed the strike in their 61-run stand. And Dhoni clobbered Jaydev Unadkat for three sixes in a row in the final over to eek out 28 runs and it made all the difference in the final calculations as CSK won by eight runs.

2. 70 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

For the umpteenth time, Dhoni walked in when the team is in crisis during IPL 2018. Royal Challengers had made a daunting 205 after Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers made fifties. CSK were reduced to 74 for four in the 9th over when Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu in the middle. Through pragmatism and judicious big-hitting, Dhoni steered Chennai to a win that at one stage looked improbable as they won by two balls to spare.

3. 54 vs Kings XI Punjab

It was a must-win game for Chennai to reach the IPL 2010 semifinals. Kings XI had made a formidable 192 for three. And Dhoni ensured the Men in Yellow entered the last four stage with a 29-ball 54. It was not an outright explosive innings as he bid his time early on and preyed upon Irfan Pathan in the final over, hammering him for 16 runs - four fours in succession. The legend of Dhoni the finisher grew along with this innings.

4. 79 vs Kings XI Punjab

Dhoni battled a bad back to shoulder the chase of Super Kings in the IPL 2018. He was in visible discomfort and needed physio's attention more than once during that 44-ball innings. There were five sixes and four fours in that innings that helped CSK stay on course during their chase of 198. Chennai needed 17 runs off the last over and for once Dhoni could not succeed in his territory as Mohit Sharma bowled wide Yorkers, and a hurt Dhoni could not stretch himself to play shots wide of the off stump. CSK lost the match by four runs.