IPL 2020: Du Plessis lauds CSK management for backing struggling players

After three embarrassing defeats, CSK came back firing on all cylinders in IPL 2020, registering a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai on Sunday (October 4).

KXIP started well, but ultimately their total of 178 for four proved too inadequate as Du Plessis and Shane Watson, set a new franchise record for the highest-ever partnership and finished on 181 for no loss, winning the match with fourteen balls to spare.

Watson, Du Plessis propel Super Kings to an emphatic 10-wicket win

While former South African skipper Du Plessis has been in good form in IPL 2020 where he struck his third half-century, it was Australian Watson's return to form that came as relief in the CSL camp.

Watson's had scores of -- 1, 14, 33 and 4 -- in his four previous innings in IPL 2020, and despite the growing clamours for his axe, the CSK management kept faith in him, which he vindicated finally.

Du Plessis, who smashed 11 fours and a six in his 53-ball unbeaten 87, said the team management deserved credit for sticking with their players.

"Credit to MS (Dhoni) and Stephen (Fleming) it's obviously the CSK way," said Du Plessis while prasing their skipper and coach.

Watson, whose unbeaten 83 also came off 53 balls, was clearly in the zone, reaching his half-century in 31 balls, two quicker than his partner, with the victory helping CSK move from the bottom to the sixth in IPL 2020 table.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Watson's return to form was eye-catching and Du Plessis believes it is only CSK who back their players to the hilt.

"They stick with players a bit longer than other teams might," Du Plessis added.

Later Fleming justified the rationale behind CSK management's decision to throw their weight behind its players.

IPL 2020: It was a matter of time before Watson scored: Fleming

"If the players are doing the right things, we'll look to back them for as long or even longer as possible," the former New Zealand skipper said in the post-match press conference.

A rejuvenated CSK takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL tie at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 7).