IPL 2020: Four most expensive players in the history of IPL

The most expensive IPL players
The most expensive IPL players

Bengaluru, November 25: The IPL 2020 auction will take place in Kolkata on December 19. The auction is an interesting process and often gives a peek into the mindset of the team owners and how they want to the team to take shape for the upcoming season.

It's also an entertaining process in which some players will get unexpected prize and some others will go for less than expected money. MyKhel takes a look at the four costliest buys ever in the history of IPL.

1. Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16 crore

1. Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16 crore

The India all-rounder was grabbed by Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 auction for Rs 16 crore, still the highest amount paid in auction to acquire a player. But Yuvraj could not change the fortunes of Daredevils as they finished seventh in the season as Yuvraj too went through a mediocre season scoring 248 runs in 14 matches.

2. Ben Stokes - Rs 14.5 crore

2. Ben Stokes - Rs 14.5 crore

The all-rounder was the hot property back in 2017 after some sterling efforts for England with bat and ball. It was natural that Stokes would go for a big prize in the auction and as expected there was a heated bargain for him. The Rising Pune Supergiant bagged him for Rs 14.5 crore and he did not disappoint either. The Supergiant reached the IPL final that season and Stokes made 316 runs from 12 matches and hammered 15 sixes.

3. Yuvraj Singh - Rs 14 crore

3. Yuvraj Singh - Rs 14 crore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired the services of Yuvraj Singh for Rs 14 crore after a heated auction room bargain with the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. But the Royal Challengers went through a miserable season ending up at seventh on the league table. Yuvraj had one of his better IPL seasons making 376 runs and hit a record-breaking 28 sixes.

4. Dinesh Karthik - Rs 12.5 crore

4. Dinesh Karthik - Rs 12.5 crore

Delhi Daredevils spend a massive Rs 12.5 crore to grab India wicketkeeper batsman after a furious bidding war with the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders. It was return to home for Karthik as he was part of the Daredevils from the 2008 season to 2011 before joining Mumbai Indians. But Daredevils finished last on the points table in 2014 and even though Karthik made 325 runs with three fifties.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
