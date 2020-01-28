IPL 2020: Know the salary of Virat Kohli, other Royal Challengers Bangalore players, remaining purse

Bengaluru, January 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been one of the most followed teams in the Indian Premier League despite not winning the title in any of the past 12 seasons. The IPL 2020 won't be any different as the fans will be eagerly egging Royal Challengers under Virat Kohli on as they embark on the search for that elusive title.

And Royal Challengers are also one of the frontline IPL teams and here's the break-up of RCB players' salaries for IPL 2020.

1. RCB players' salary Virat Kohli - Retained: Rs 17 crore AB de Villiers: Retained: Rs 11 crore Chris Morris: Bought: Rs 10 crore Yuzvendra Chahal: Retained: Rs 6 crore Shivam Dube: Retained: Rs 5 crore Aaron Finch: Bought: Rs 4.4 crore Umesh Yadav: Retained: Rs 4.20 crore Kane Richardson: Bought: Rs 4 crore Washington Sundar: Retained: Rs 3.20 crore Navdeep Saini: Retained: Rs 3 crore Mohammed Siraj: Retained: Rs 2.60 crore Dale Steyn: Bought: Rs 2 crore Moeen Ali: Retained: Rs 1.70 crore Parthiv Patel: Retained: Rs 1.70 crore Pawan Negi: Retained: Rs 1 crore Gurkeerat Singh Mann: Retained: Rs 50 lakh Isuru Udanda: Bought: Rs 50 lakh Devdutt Padikkal: Retained: Rs 20 lakh Joshua Philippe: Bought: Rs 20 lakh Pavan Deshpande: Bought: Rs 20 lakh Shahabaz Ahmed: Bought: Rs 20 lakh 2. The purse remaining They went into the auction with little over Rs 27 crore and after the auction they have Rs 6.4 crore remaining in their purse. And they now have 21 players in the squad for IPL 2020. 3. Players bought in auction They bought 8 players from the auction including Australian limited-over captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris. They also bought back Dale Steyn after releasing him ahead of the auction. Players: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmad. 4. Costliest buy RCB splurged money for SA all-rounder Chris Morris - Rs 10 crore to be precise and that surprised many because he was let go by Delhi Capitals after a lukewarm IPL 2019.