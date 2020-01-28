Cricket
IPL 2020: Know the salary of Virat Kohli, other Royal Challengers Bangalore players, remaining purse

IPL 2020: Know the salary of Virat Kohli
IPL 2020: Know the salary of Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, January 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been one of the most followed teams in the Indian Premier League despite not winning the title in any of the past 12 seasons. The IPL 2020 won't be any different as the fans will be eagerly egging Royal Challengers under Virat Kohli on as they embark on the search for that elusive title.

And Royal Challengers are also one of the frontline IPL teams and here's the break-up of RCB players' salaries for IPL 2020.

1. RCB players' salary

1. RCB players' salary

Virat Kohli - Retained: Rs 17 crore

AB de Villiers: Retained: Rs 11 crore

Chris Morris: Bought: Rs 10 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal: Retained: Rs 6 crore

Shivam Dube: Retained: Rs 5 crore

Aaron Finch: Bought: Rs 4.4 crore

Umesh Yadav: Retained: Rs 4.20 crore

Kane Richardson: Bought: Rs 4 crore

Washington Sundar: Retained: Rs 3.20 crore

Navdeep Saini: Retained: Rs 3 crore

Mohammed Siraj: Retained: Rs 2.60 crore

Dale Steyn: Bought: Rs 2 crore

Moeen Ali: Retained: Rs 1.70 crore

Parthiv Patel: Retained: Rs 1.70 crore

Pawan Negi: Retained: Rs 1 crore

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: Retained: Rs 50 lakh

Isuru Udanda: Bought: Rs 50 lakh

Devdutt Padikkal: Retained: Rs 20 lakh

Joshua Philippe: Bought: Rs 20 lakh

Pavan Deshpande: Bought: Rs 20 lakh

Shahabaz Ahmed: Bought: Rs 20 lakh

2. The purse remaining

2. The purse remaining

They went into the auction with little over Rs 27 crore and after the auction they have Rs 6.4 crore remaining in their purse. And they now have 21 players in the squad for IPL 2020.

3. Players bought in auction

3. Players bought in auction

They bought 8 players from the auction including Australian limited-over captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris. They also bought back Dale Steyn after releasing him ahead of the auction.

Players: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmad.

4. Costliest buy

4. Costliest buy

RCB splurged money for SA all-rounder Chris Morris - Rs 10 crore to be precise and that surprised many because he was let go by Delhi Capitals after a lukewarm IPL 2019.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
