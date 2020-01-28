IPL 2020: Know the salary of Virat Kohli, other Royal Challengers Bangalore players, remaining purse

1. RCB players' salary
Virat Kohli - Retained: Rs 17 crore
AB de Villiers: Retained: Rs 11 crore
Chris Morris: Bought: Rs 10 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal: Retained: Rs 6 crore
Shivam Dube: Retained: Rs 5 crore
Aaron Finch: Bought: Rs 4.4 crore
Umesh Yadav: Retained: Rs 4.20 crore
Kane Richardson: Bought: Rs 4 crore
Washington Sundar: Retained: Rs 3.20 crore
Navdeep Saini: Retained: Rs 3 crore
Mohammed Siraj: Retained: Rs 2.60 crore
Dale Steyn: Bought: Rs 2 crore
Moeen Ali: Retained: Rs 1.70 crore
Parthiv Patel: Retained: Rs 1.70 crore
Pawan Negi: Retained: Rs 1 crore
Gurkeerat Singh Mann: Retained: Rs 50 lakh
Isuru Udanda: Bought: Rs 50 lakh
Devdutt Padikkal: Retained: Rs 20 lakh
Joshua Philippe: Bought: Rs 20 lakh
Pavan Deshpande: Bought: Rs 20 lakh
Shahabaz Ahmed: Bought: Rs 20 lakh
2. The purse remaining
They went into the auction with little over Rs 27 crore and after the auction they have Rs 6.4 crore remaining in their purse. And they now have 21 players in the squad for IPL 2020.
3. Players bought in auction
They bought 8 players from the auction including Australian limited-over captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris. They also bought back Dale Steyn after releasing him ahead of the auction.
Players: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmad.
4. Costliest buy
RCB splurged money for SA all-rounder Chris Morris - Rs 10 crore to be precise and that surprised many because he was let go by Delhi Capitals after a lukewarm IPL 2019.