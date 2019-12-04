IPL 2020: Know the team owners, net worth, purse available for auction

Cricket
By
Bengaluru, December 4: The IPL 2020 auction scheduled for December 19 at Kolkata and it is a chance for the teams to give a final shape to the squad before the IPL 13. This may not be an intense auction considering a rather tight purse with the teams but owners would want the best of talent out there in the pool.

So, who holds the key to auction strategy and decides which players to go after? MyKhel looks at the team owners of 8 IPL teams, their net worth and purse available for auction.

1. Chennai Super Kings

The three-time champions from Chennai is owned by India Cements Cricket Limited and guided by former BCCI chief and industrialist N Srinivasan. The company has a net worth of Rs 80 million. But in the auction they go with a light purse of Rs 14.60 crore.

2. Mumbai Indians

The defending champions and four-time winners are owned by the Reliance Industries of Mukesh Ambani but the team owner sheet has the name of his wife Nita Ambani. They have a net worth of 22 billion. In the auction, Mumbai have the thinnest purse at Rs 13.05 crore.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Bangalore franchise is owned by (major shares) Diageo and United Spirits Limited of Vijay Mallya. The group has a net worth of 750 million. Royal Challengers have a purse of Rs 27.90 crore for the auction.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad

The team was formed after erstwhile Deccan Chargers was disbanded by BCCI. Sun TV group of Kalanithi Maran is the owners of this team and they also have TV channels, radio stations and newspapers. They have a net worth of 2.4 billion. But they have a middling purse of Rs 17 crore for the auction.

5. Delhi Capitals

The team is jointly owned by GMR group of GM Rao and JSW Sports and they have a net worth of 270 million. But right now JSW holds 50 per cent of the team's stakes and changed the name from Daredevils to Capitals. They have Rs 27.85 crore available for auction.

6. Kolkata Knight Riders

They are one of the most popular teams in IPL along Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. It has a lot to do with the team owner too - Bollywood Super Star Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan owns the team along with Jay Mehta, husband of Juhi Chawla. They floated a company called Red Chillies Entertainment and manage the KKR. The group has a net worth of 600 million. And in the auction they have a purse of Rs 33.65 crore.

7. Kings XI Punjab

Another franchise that has a Bollywood name in its owner roster. Preity Zinta is part of the KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited which also has Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and Karan Paul. They have a net worth of 30 million and in the auction they have the highest available purse Rs 42.70 crore.

8. Rajasthan Royals

The champions of IPL 2008 are owned by Manoj Badale of Royal Multisport Ltd which has a net worth of Rs 160 million. It was earlier owned by UK-based businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. They have Rs 28.90 crore available for auction.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
