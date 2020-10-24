Cricket
IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH, Match 43: 1st innings: Hyderabad bowlers put up clinical show to restrict Punjab to 126/7

Bengaluru, Oct. 24: The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers put up a clinical show as they restricted the Kings XI Punjab to 126/7 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday.

After opting to bat, the SRH bowlers picked up regular wickets as Punjab failed to build partnerships and posted a paltry total in Dubai.

With Mayank Agarwal unavailable due to an injury sustained in the previous match, Mandeep Singh opened the innings with KXIP skipper KL Rahul. The duo gave Punjab a slow but steady start. The opening pair stitched together the highest partnership for the Anil Kumble-coached side as they posted 37 off 30 for the opening stand.

But Sandeep Sharma struck in the fifth over to remove the opener and pick up his 100th IPL wicket. Mandeep found Rashid Khan at deep square leg as he went for 17 off 14.

Chris Gayle and Rahul put up 29 for 30. But with Jason Holder removing Gayle, and Rashid Khan picking up Rahul on the very next ball, the KXIP line-up suffered a mini collapse at the Dubai International Stadium.

While Nicholas Pooran stayed till the end with an unbeaten 32, the KXIP failed to put up a defendable total on the board as wickets fell on the other hand like a pack of cards.

The bowlers put up a clinical show as Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets each. With an under-par score and an explosive opening pair in the Sunrisers dugout, the KXIP bowlers will have their task cut out if they are to win this must-win clash.

Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 21:47 [IST]
