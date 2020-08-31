IPL 2020: Leg-spinner Adam Zampa joins Royal Challengers Bangalore, replaces Kane Richardson

Zampa, the Royal Challengers said, has replaced Australia pacer Kane Richardson. Richardson has been named in Australia's 21-member squad that is in England for a short tour of three T20Is and as many ODIs but has been withdrew from the IPL 2020 because of the imminent birth of his child.

The white-ball series between Australia and England is scheduled to begin the coming Friday with the first T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester.

This will be Zampa's first stint in the IPL. The 28-year-old New South Welsh spinner is yet to make his Test debut but has seen as a valuable player in the ODIs and T20Is.

Zampa has so far played 55 ODIs and has grabbed 75 wickets and from 30 T20Is he has taken 33 wickets and his economy remains an impressive 6.12.

Richardson was expected to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the white-ball tour of England, scheduled for a September 16 close. The IPL 2020, as of now, begins on September 19 and Richardson could have joined the RCB squad straight from England, where he is part of the bio-secure bubble.

Richardson was also looking forward to play for the Royal Challengers and work alongside Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn which he termed as a valuable learning curve.

"It is a huge chance. These guys (Virat, AB de Villiers) are the absolute legends of the game. Anything I can learn from them will be a bonus, that's for sure. I am really looking forward to playing with Virat, there are few more competitive players in the world. I am really looking forward to seeing what makes him tick," Richardson had said.

"There are loads I can learn from Dale. He has been amongst the best at the highest level for so long. His control and ability to swing the ball without losing his pace is really impressive. I look forward to getting in his ear about how he performs so consistently over a long period, in all forms," Richardson had spoken of the chance to bowl with Steyn.

Zampa joins the likes of fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, offie Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi and Shahbaz Ahmed as spin options for RCB.