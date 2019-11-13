IPL 2020: List of players likely to be released, available purse as trade window to be closed

1. Mumbai Indians - Available purse: Rs 3.5 crore

The defending champions are among the teams that have the weakest existing purse. And they would like to beef it up.

Players who could be released: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Ben Cutting.

2. Chennai Super Kings - Available purse: Rs 3.2 crore

Dubbed ‘Dads' Army' Chennai Super Kings might ring in a few changes for IPL 2020 and in order for that they might off-load a few players.

Players who could be released: Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Scott Kuggeleijn, David Willey, M Vijay, Sam Billings, KM Asif.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Available purse: Rs 1.8 crore

They are entering the IPL 2020 with a new set of backroom staff and certainly would like to add a few new names to their squad in their quest for that elusive IPL title.

Players who could be released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Available purse: Rs 5.3 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad too might bring in some changes for IPL 2020 with some new players under a new coach after parting ways with long-time coach Tom Moody.

Players who could be released: Shakib al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Yusuf Pathan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda.

5. Delhi Capitals - Available purse: Rs 8.2 crore

Under Shreyas Iyer, they had made a good impression in 2019 and would like to better it in IPL 2020 and will be eager to boost the team with some fresh names.

Players who could be released: Colin Ingram, Amit Mishra, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris.

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - Available purse: Rs 6.5 crore

The former champions will be looking forward to glory days and they might release a few old faces for new ones ahead of IPL 2020.

Players who could be released: Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

7. Rajasthan Royals - Available purse: Rs 7.15 crore

The Royals have not won the IPL title after their triumph in the inaugural championship in 2008. They would be eager to change it.

Players who could be released: Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Jaydev Unadkat.

8. Kings XI Punjab - Available purse: Rs 3.7 crore

They have already traded skipper R Ashwin with Delhi Capitals and might get off the board some more players ahead of IPL 2020.

Players who could be released: Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakravarthy, Andew Tye.