IPL 2020: List of players likely to be released, available purse as trade window to be closed

By
Bengaluru, November 13: IPL trade window will close on Thursday (November 14) and the eight teams will have to submit the final list of players who are retained and released to the IPL Governing Council. The IPL auction will be held at Kolkata on December 19 and prior to that the teams will be attempting to add to their purse at disposal.

MyKhel takes a look at the team's current purse and some players who could be let off by the franchises.

1. Mumbai Indians - Available purse: Rs 3.5 crore

The defending champions are among the teams that have the weakest existing purse. And they would like to beef it up.

Players who could be released: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Ben Cutting.

2. Chennai Super Kings - Available purse: Rs 3.2 crore

Dubbed ‘Dads' Army' Chennai Super Kings might ring in a few changes for IPL 2020 and in order for that they might off-load a few players.

Players who could be released: Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Scott Kuggeleijn, David Willey, M Vijay, Sam Billings, KM Asif.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Available purse: Rs 1.8 crore

They are entering the IPL 2020 with a new set of backroom staff and certainly would like to add a few new names to their squad in their quest for that elusive IPL title.

Players who could be released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Available purse: Rs 5.3 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad too might bring in some changes for IPL 2020 with some new players under a new coach after parting ways with long-time coach Tom Moody.

Players who could be released: Shakib al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Yusuf Pathan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda.

5. Delhi Capitals - Available purse: Rs 8.2 crore

Under Shreyas Iyer, they had made a good impression in 2019 and would like to better it in IPL 2020 and will be eager to boost the team with some fresh names.

Players who could be released: Colin Ingram, Amit Mishra, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris.

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - Available purse: Rs 6.5 crore

The former champions will be looking forward to glory days and they might release a few old faces for new ones ahead of IPL 2020.

Players who could be released: Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

7. Rajasthan Royals - Available purse: Rs 7.15 crore

The Royals have not won the IPL title after their triumph in the inaugural championship in 2008. They would be eager to change it.

Players who could be released: Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Jaydev Unadkat.

8. Kings XI Punjab - Available purse: Rs 3.7 crore

They have already traded skipper R Ashwin with Delhi Capitals and might get off the board some more players ahead of IPL 2020.

Players who could be released: Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakravarthy, Andew Tye.

