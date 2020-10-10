Cricket
By
IPL 2020: Match 25: CSK vs RCB: Toss report, Playing XI details

Bengaluru, October 10: Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in an IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 10). Chennai generally holds a big edge over Bangalore in the IPL, but this time for a change RCB will hold the edge because of the modest form of the Super Kings.

Royal Challengers, if you can say so, made a decent beginning winning the toss and electing to bat.

The Challengers made two beginnings bringing in South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who will play his first game of IPL 2020 after warming the benches earlier with a side strain.

They have also brought in Gurkeerat Singh Maan for Mohammad Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings made one change to the Playing XI as expected dropping an out of form Kedar Jadhav and bringing N Jagadeesan, who will play his first ever IPL game after being part of CSK from the 2018 season of the IPL.

Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
