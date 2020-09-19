IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Murali Vijay of Chennai Super Kings gets trolled for not using DRS review

The incident happened in the second over the Chennai Super Kings chase of 163. Vijay, who was playing an IPL match after a considerable gap, was all at sea against Australian pacer James Pattinson, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020.

Vijay was beaten a couple of times and survived a close leg before shout in the second over of the innings but did not last long as Pattinson wrapped his pads in the final ball of that over. Umpire gave him out after a short pause and Vijay walked off the field despite non-striker Faf du Plessis asked him to review the decision.

In the replays showed a short while after, it was clear that the ball missed the leg-stump by a good yard and Vijay should have reviewed it. But that time had gone past by then.