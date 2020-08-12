IPL 2020: MS Dhoni might play for Chennai Kings in next IPL too: CSK CEO

Now, Kasi Viswanathan, the Super Kings CEO, said the team is sure of having Dhoni in their ranks even beyond the IPL 2020, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE between September 19 and November 10, the shift of venue forced by the Covid 19 crisis.

There have been reports that Dhoni has started training in his hometown Jharkhand ahead of the IPL. Viswanathan cited it as a sign of Dhoni's commitment to the team and said the Super Kings skipper knows how to handle the responsibility.

"We don't worry about him at all," Viswanathan told India Today. "Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022," he said.

"I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don't worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team," he said.

Viswanathan had earlier mentioned that Dhoni could be the permanent Super Kings chief down the years. "In 10 years from now, my feeling is that he'll be a permanent fixture in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings boss," he had said.

The Super Kings management, meanwhile, had organised a training camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from August 14 and the players including Dhoni might assemble in Chennai prior to their departure to the UAE in the last week of August.

The Super Kings are three-time IPL champions and ended up runners-up to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.