IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja's dubious distinction

Jadeja created the unwanted record after his wicketless four overs went for 44 runs in Match 7 of IPL 2020 against the Delhi Daredevils at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 25).

The Saurashtra all-rounder had a bad day in office as he saw Shikhar Dhawan clatter his first ball for six over midwicket and Prithvi Shaw sweep him over the ropes in a second over that went for 15.

Chennai Super Kings suffers second loss

For CSK, who began the tournament with a bang by defeating champions Mumbai Indians, it was yet another setback as they suffered their second successive defeat, following their earlier loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Kagiso Rabada starred once again after Shaw blasted a blistering half-century as the Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs to go top of the Indian Premier League.

Rabada took two wickets for as many runs in a Super Over to set up a victory over Kings XI Punjab in the Capitals' first game of the tournament last Sunday.

The South Africa paceman was outstanding once again at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, taking 3-26 to restrict Chennai to 131 for seven in reply to 175 for three.

Shaw and Dhawan laid the platform for Delhi's comfortable victory with an entertaining opening stand of 94.

Shaw was named man of the match, having hit nine fours as well as that big six in masterful knock before MS Dhoni stumped him off Chawla in the 13th over.

CSK skipper Dhoni was at his best behind the stumps, divving towards his right and taking a stunning catch to end his opposite number Shreyas Iyer's knock.

Dhoni still at his best behind the stumps

Table toppers Delhi Daredevils next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 29) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK have a week-long break as their next match is only on October 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.