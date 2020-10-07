IPL 2020 rumour: Rajasthan Royals mull these changes to team after three successive defeats

Since then, the excitement has faded gradually along with three defeats in succession. Can they comeback? What should they do to match the top teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals? MyKhel is taking a look.

1. The batting problems for Rajasthan Royals

The Royals' biggest headache lies with an inconsistent top-order. In the first two matches at Sharjah, Smith and Sanju Samson batted like dream and got two fifties in a row. It could be said that the smaller dimension of the ground too helped them to an extent. But once they landed in Abu Dhabi, a bigger ground welcomed them and some of the shots of RR batsmen did offer the same value as they did in Sharjah. To top it, Smith and Sanju could not continue with their form too, failing in three matches.

A raw middle-order too compounded their issues. Robin Uthappa, one of the most experienced batsmen in the IPL and winner of two trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders, failed to get going before getting dropped for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got out for a zero against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (October 6). That Tom Curran has failed to contribute in the all-rounder's role made their trip a hazardous one. Mahipal Lomror looked promising but other youngster Riyan Parag has contributed next to nothing.

2. The bowling worries of Rajasthan Royals

Jaydev Unadkat: 4 matches, 1 wicket, economy: 9.91.

Ankit Rajpoot: 3 matches, 2 wickets, economy: 10.90.

Those are the stats of Royals' frontline bowlers, and no need to look elsewhere why they were not able to either contain or bowl out opposition. Jofra Archer is the leading wicket-taker for them with 5 wickets. Spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia took four wickets each but without real support from other end, it just paled.

3. Ideal Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi.

4. RR's next match

The Royals will next face a marauding Delhi Capitals on October 9.