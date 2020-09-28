IPL 2020: Sanju Samson doesn't need to be next anyone: Gautam Gambhir's retort to Shashi Tharoor's tweet

Tharoor has always grabbed attention both positive and negative for his comments and tweets and this time the Congress MP's appreciation tweet for Samson has drawn some backlash.

The Royals have won both their matches of the season and Samson has been in phenomenal form in both games. In Rajasthan's record win against Kings XI Punjab, Samson blasted 85 off just 42, which included seven huge sixes and four fours.

Praising Samson's innings, Tharoor praised the batsman and also recalled the time when he had told a 14-year-old Samson that he would be the next MS Dhoni.

In the tweet, Tharoor wrote, "What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I've known @iamSanjuSamson for a dedace & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived."

Tharoor's tweet drew some flak from former Indian cricket and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth. The duo responded saying that Samson doesn't need to be the next Dhoni.

Responding to Tharoor's tweet, Gambhir said that Samson doesn't need to be the next anyone. Gambhir tweeted, "Sanju Samson doesn't need to be next anyone. He will be 'the' Sanju Samson of Indian cricket."

Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Sreesanth too stated that Samson isn't the next MSD and is the one and only Samson. Sreesanth wrote, "He is not next Dhoni, he is @IamSanjuSamson the one and only.he should have been playing from 2015 regularly in all formats.pls don't compare him, if he had given right opportunities then, he would have been playing like this for india and would have won world cups.. but"

Rajasthan Royals have won both their matches of the season in a convincing fashion with Samson playing a clinical role in both matches. The Royals posted 200+ scores in both their matches.

The Rajasthan Royals will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.