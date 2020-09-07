IPL 2020 schedule: Chennai Super Kings full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

IPL 2020: CSk Full Schedule & Timings & Venue
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Venue
|Match
|September 19
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians
|September 22
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|September 25
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals
|October 2
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 4
|Sunday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
|October 7
|Wednesday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|October 10
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 13
|Tuesday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|October 17
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|October 19
|Monday
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|October 23
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|October 25
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|October 30
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|November 1
|Sunday
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
CSK Full Squad
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.
CSK's IPL Record
Chennai Super Kings are the second most successful franchise in the history of IPL with three trophies to their name so far.
They are known for their consistency for the Yellow Army has always made it to the playoffs and appeared in the most number of finals in the tournament history.
They were defeated by MI in a last-ball thriller IPL 2019 final. CSK have won all the titles under Dhoni's captaincy.