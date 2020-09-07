Cricket
IPL 2020 schedule: Chennai Super Kings full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

By

Bengaluru, September 7: Three-times champions Chennai Super Kings are geared up for the thirteenth edition of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which is scheduled to start on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Chennai Super Kings, who were the runners-up in the previous season, in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

The MS Dhoni-led side will be playing their final league game against Kings XI Punjab on November 1 in Abu Dhabi. Every team will play 14 league games to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Timetable of matches, India timing, Live telecast, Live Streaming, Updated squads

The CSK boasts of several match-winners and the Yellow Army would be aiming to clinch their fourth title under the leadership of their charismatic skipper MS Dhoni. CSK, however, suffered a major blow when two of their seasoned campaigners i.e. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of this year's tournament citing personal reasons.

Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Chennai Super Kings along with squad, record and timings of every CSK match in Indian Standard time.

Full CSK IPL 2020 Schedule:

Date Day Time Venue Match
September 19 Saturday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians
September 22 Tuesday 7:30 PM Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
September 25 Friday 7:30 PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals
October 2 Friday 7:30 PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
October 4 Sunday 7:30 PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
October 7 Wednesday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
October 10 Saturday 7:30 PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
October 13 Tuesday 7:30 PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
October 17 Saturday 7:30 PM Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
October 19 Monday 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
October 23 Friday 7:30 PM Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
October 25 Sunday 3:30 PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
October 30 Friday 7:30 PM Dubai Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
November 1 Sunday 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.

Chennai Super Kings are the second most successful franchise in the history of IPL with three trophies to their name so far.

They are known for their consistency for the Yellow Army has always made it to the playoffs and appeared in the most number of finals in the tournament history.

They were defeated by MI in a last-ball thriller IPL 2019 final. CSK have won all the titles under Dhoni's captaincy.

Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 21:14 [IST]
