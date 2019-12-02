IPL 2020: Seven one-time wonder cricketers who faded away. Still remember them?

1. Swapnil Asnodkar - 2008

Asnodkar's 311 runs from 9 matches had a big role in Rajasthan Royals winning the inaugural IPL in 2008. He was expected to make it big at least in the white ball format. But since then, the Goa cricketer did not have any big season and slowly faded away. He still plays First-Class cricket for Goa.

2. Kamran Khan - 2009

Shane Warne termed him the ‘Wild Thing.' It was not because he had a big, breakaway season - he had six wickets from five matches. But his ability to break the 140 kmph-mark, a whippy action and reverse swing made this fast bowler a hit in the IPL 2009. He was marked for bigger things. But a suspect action and fitness issues left him behind the road.

3. Saurabh Tiwary - 2010

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman first got noticed for his Dhoni-esque hairstyle and for some clean hitting. Tiwary was part of the India U19 side that won the World Cup under Virat Kohli. Then he hogged the limelight in the IPL 2010 when he made 419 runs at over 135 for Mumbai Indians and that remains his last big season. He played three ODIs for India on the back of that season. But he never scaled the heights again. Now at 30, he seemed to have gone so far down the pecking order.

4. Paul Valthaty - 2011

The Mumbai batsman made the heads turn in IPL 2011 for Kings XI Punjab. Valthaty made 463 from 14 matches and his blitz, match-winning hundred against Chennai Super Kings that season still remains one of the best IPL innings. But that was only season he shone. In 2012, he played six games and made just 30 runs and in 2013 he played just one match. The star was never spotted again.

5. Manpreet Gony - 2008

The Punjab medium-pacer, called Raymond by his team-mates, bagged 17 wickets in the inaugural season from 16 matches and that earned him two India caps in the Asia Cup of 2008. But since then a dip in form, injuries and domestic issues played havoc with his career. The last time he was seen in the IPL was for Gujarat Lions three seasons back. The glory days are far over.

6. Rahul Sharma - 2011

The leggie made a bright beginning to his career when he grabbed 16 wickets from 11 matches for Pune Warriors in IPL 2011. It was enough for him to play four ODIs and two T20Is for India. But since then back injuries and suspect action prevented him to scale any heights and IPL2014 was his last appearance in the tournament.

7. Shivil Kaushik - 2016

Shivil made massive headlines in IPL 2016 with his ‘frog-like' action that reminded many of South African spinner Paul Adams. But the action was his only plus-point as he hardly did anything of note for the Lions. Once the novelty factor waned, Shivil too slipped into oblivion.