IPL 2020 should be held in October, feels Ashish Nehra

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra said the BCCI and other stakeholders should try to utilise the window ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled for October-November in Australia. The BCCI had said they were trying to push the IPL in the July-August window when there are not too many international events.

"Even if the IPL doesn't happen in August, there are lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled. If things go back to normal around the world by October, we'll have a 100% clearance," Nehra told Star Sports.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh had stirred some pots when the left-handed all-rounder said he never really got the kind of support from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli that he received under Sourav Ganguly. However, Nehra, a contemporary of Yuvraj and played under all three captains, said he thought Yuvraj did well under Dhoni too.

"Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj's career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable and in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni. I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me," said Nehra.