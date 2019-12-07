IPL 2020: Six biggest controversies that shook IPL

1. The Slapgate

After the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, the cameras caught a teary-eyed Sreesanth and later it came to light that Harbhjan Singh slapped him. Later, both the cricketers shook their hands at a function to show that they have buried the incident. But what led to the slapping - it still remains a mystery.

2. Lalit Modi sacking

The IPL was the brainchild of Lalit Modi and he had ample support from then BCCI secretary N Srinivasan. In three years - 2008 to 2010 - the league became a household name and stole the thunder from prime time TV shows. But in 2010, Modi was sacked from IPL Governing Council on the grounds of financial misappropriations and the BCCI banned him for life from administrational duties. Modi now lives in London.

3. Spot-fixing scandal

It happened during the IPL 2013 and three Rajasthan Royals cricketers - S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandela and Ankeet Chavan - were banned for life post inquiry. Royals' owner Raj Kundra too was banned and later they sold the franchise. Royals and Chennai Super Kings, whose owner Gurunath Meiyappan too was banned for life from cricket administrative duties, were suspended for two years.

4. Teams disbanded

Over the years, Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors were disbanded by the BCCI after financial irregularities and inability to pay the bond to the governing body. While Chargers were the champions of the second season in 2009, Tuskers played just one season and Warriors a very unsuccessful three seasons before getting terminated.

5. Shah Rukh Khan banned

Bollywood super star and owner of Kolkata Knight Riders was banned from entering the Wankhede Stadium for five years in 2012. It was alleged that SRK engaged himself in an altercation with ground staff after walking on to the ground earlier than allowed. However, the ban was overturned in 2015.

6. Caught doping

The Pune Warriors players Rahul Sharma and Wayne Parnell was caught using recreational drugs in 2012 during a raid conducted by the Mumbai Police at a rave party. There was no ban on the duo. But they never played another IPL.