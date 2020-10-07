IPL 2020: Three booked for betting on Indian Premier League matches in Palghar

While the glitzy event is being played overseas this season due to the coronavirus, police have busted another betting racket. The police had already made a few arrests in Karnataka and Jaipur and on Wednesday, police registered a case against three people in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

A report in PTI stated that a case had been registered against three persons in Palghar for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League matches.

Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said that acting on a tip-off, the police had nabbed medical store owner Jinesh Punamiya, who was betting on IPL matches.

On checking his phone, the police found a link to one Irfan Shaikh and his associate Shahbaz, who were placing bets through a mobile application, he said.

A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Gambling Act at Dahanu police station, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Twenty matches have been played this season so far. The 13th edition is being held across three venues in the UAE.

Source: (With inputs from PTI)