Shekhchilli Pandya: Vinod Kambli trolls Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians all-rounder gets dismissed in bizarre fashion

The right-handed batsman walked into the middle at number 5 started the proceedings on a dominant note when he targetted Pat Cummins - the most expensive player in the IPL 2020 auction - for a boundary and a six.

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya gets hit wicket; Here is list of batsmen dismissed in bizarre fashion

The Baroda cricketer was looking in sublime touch but an error cost him his wicket when while batting deep in the crease he hit the off-stump with his bat off Andre Russell's delivery. Hardik had scored 18 off 13 deliveries and had he stayed into the middle for a longer period he would have become more dangerous.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

However, Pandya's bizarre dismissal in the 19 over resulted in Mumbai Indians failing to reach the 200-run mark in their innings.

IPL 2020: KKR vs MI: Six months is a long time without cricket, says Rohit Sharma after Mumbai bounce back with big win

Hardik thus became the eleventh batsman to get out by hit-wicket in the IPL, joining the likes of Yuvraj Singh and most recently Riyan Parag among others.

However, the all-rounder's dismissal triggered a meme fest on the social media and the cricketer was trolled for getting dismissed in the bizarre fashion.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was also amongst those who took a subtle dig at Pandya for his dismissal. The southpaw from Mumbai took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "This made me remind of Sheikh Chilli! Cutting the same branch he was sitting on! #IPLFunMoments."

This made me remind of Sheikh Chilli! Cutting the same branch he was sitting on! 😜#IPLFunMoments pic.twitter.com/4u6uoKBz6e — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 24, 2020

Here's the list of players to have been dismissed hit-wicket in the IPL:

Musavir Khote - Mumbai Indians (IPL 2008)

Misbah-ul-Haq - Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2008)

Swapnil Asnodkar - Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2009)

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (2012)

Saurabh Tiwary - Royal Challengers Bangalore (2012)

David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Deepak Hooda - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Yuvraj Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2017)

Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2019)

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians (IPL 2020)