IPL 2021: Adam Zampa terms bio-bubble in India as the most vulnerable

Zampa opened up about his decision to return mid-way through the IPL and said he found the bio-bubble in India has been the most vulnerable. He added that the tournament should have been held in UAE, like last year.

"We've been in a few (bubbles) now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it's India, we're always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable," said Zampa told Sydney Morning Herald.

IPL 2021: RCB's Australian duo Zampa and Richardson pull out

"The IPL that was held in Dubai six months ago didn't feel that way at all. I felt like that was extremely safe. Personally, I feel like that would have been a better option originally for this IPL, but obviously, there's a lot of political stuff that goes into it.

"Obviously there's the T20 World Cup that's meant to be happening here later this year. That's probably going to be the next discussion in the cricket world. Six months is a long time," he added.

IPL 2021: Chris Lynn tells Cricket Australia to arrange flight to bring players home after tournament is over

Zampa - who didn't feature in a single game in this season for RCB - also said a lot of factors were responsible for his decision to leave the IPL.

"Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn't playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn't finding the motivation. There were a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call."

Zampa also claimed has no regrets about the monetary loss he suffered by quitting the tournament as he wanted to give priority to his mental health.

"There's a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that's also going to be a personal answer. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn't care about the cricket.

"I feel like for leaving anyone leaving halfway through a tournament, it's definitely a financial sacrifice. But from my point of view, I wanted to put my mental health first," said Zampa.