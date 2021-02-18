IPL 2021 Auction: Chennai Super Kings' special tribute to skipper MS Dhoni

As the auction got underway, the Chennai Super Kings’ bidding table caught everyone’s attention. The CSK management participating in the bidding war donned special jerseys as they paid a tribute to Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The officials taking part in the auction wore T-shirts in which the words 'Definitely Not’ was written. Along with the jerseys, the officials also wore masks with the No. 7 written on it.

While number 7 is the jersey number of the Chennai skipper, 'definitely not’ was the phrase which caught everyone’s attention during the 13th edition of the IPL in the UAE.

After Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket, speculations were doing the rounds whether that would be his last IPL as well. When asked during a presentation ceremony if IPL 2020 would be his last one in the yellow jersey, the CSK skipper had said, “Definitely not!”

Those words came as a major relief to the CSK team and his fans all over. And on Thursday the CSK management paid a touching tribute to the Chennai skipper, donning the masks with his jersey number and 'Definitely Not’ written on their t-shirts.