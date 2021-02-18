IPL 2021 auction: Cheteshwar Pujara returns to IPL after 7 years through Chennai Super Kings

Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014, the year they reached the final. Meanwhile, Pawan Negi, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptil, Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, and Rassie van der Dussen went unsold at the auction.

All-rounder K Gowtham was also bought by CSK for Rs 9.5 crore making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL auction. Kolkata Knight Riders opened the bidding for Gowtham at his base price of Rs 20 lakh but was eventually picked by CSK for Rs 9.25 cr. Star wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen of Kerala was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 20 lakh. Lukman Meriwala went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 Lakh.

The Baroda pacer had scalped 15 wickets from eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore. He had his base price as Rs 20 lakh.

Uncapped player Shahrukh Khan was bagged by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had his base price of Rs 20 lakh but he went to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore.

Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore and Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Carey, Sam Billings, and Kusal Perera all went unsold.