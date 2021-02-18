IPL 2021 Auction: We were expecting to spend more money on Smith: Kaif

Former Australia captain, Smith was bought by the Delhi-based franchise for Rs 2.2 crore.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore opened the bidding at 2 crore for the flamboyant batsman. But Delhi landed the player for just 2.2 crore in the auction on Thursday.

The first buy of the Auction for Delhi Capitals was Australian superstar Steve Smith (base price – Rs 2 crore), who was purchased for Rs 2.2 crore. The 31-year-old, who represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020, has scored 2,333 runs in 95 matches at an average of 35.34 in his IPL career. The batsman had a fantastic season for the Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 when he amassed 472 runs in 15 matches.

Speaking about the prized scalp, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif said he was thrilled to have Steve Smith in the Delhi side. "We are very happy to have Steve Smith in our team. We were expecting to spend more money on him. He's been a fantastic player for Australia. He'll bring lots of value to the side. It's always great to have options among the experienced foreign players."