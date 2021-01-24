Cricket
IPL 2021: Why Chennai Super Kings should bid for Steve Smith in IPL Auction after Rajasthan Royals release him

By

New Delhi, Jan 24: Rajasthan Royals stunned one and all as they parted ways with their skipper and batting mainstay Steven Smith ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions. The decision to not retain their marquee player for the next season came as a surprise to several Rajasthan Royals fans who also back the champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the presence of the modern-day batting legend from Australia.

Smith has been one of the big crowd-pullers in the international cricket and has been the backbone of Rajasthan Royals' star-studded batting line-up comprising Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson.

He didn't have a memorable outing both as a captain, as well as the batsman in the IPL 2020 - which was held in the UAE to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The team management - which now has former Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara as the Director of Cricket - brainstormed over Smith and finally decided to let go of him.

Although, the franchise has the option of using Right To Match (RTM) card to once again include the senior Aussie cricketer in the side and the move to offload him might be aimed at reducing the amount they are paying for Smith's services at the moment. Even if Rajasthan Royals are not in the mood to reunite with Smith, we might still witness a bidding war between other franchises when the senior pro's name comes at the auction table.

Which team should bid for Smith in IPL 2021 Auction?

Which team should bid for Smith in IPL 2021 Auction?

Steve Smith could very well fit into Chennai Super Kings' set-up and the Chennai-based franchise would be pretty happy to get the services of the seasoned campaigner not just for this edition, but also for the years to come.

Why Smith could be a nice addition to CSK set-up?

Why Smith could be a nice addition to CSK set-up?

With the retirement of Shane Watson from all formats of cricket, Chennai Super Kings face a void of just one overseas player into their squad. Smith could be a brilliant option to Watson for the Aussie could offer his services anywhere in the top-order.

Smith can open the innings with South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis or bat at number four/five depending upon match situation. His unorthodox style of batting and his knack to play both pacers and spinners with utmost ease makes him a good choice for the CSK.

Smith is one of the best batsmen of spin bowling in the modern-day cricket and could emerge a vital cog in their batting set-up keeping in mind the slowness of MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) pitch.

He would also bring in a lot of international experience to the CSK squad as most of their big players are either retired from international format or approaching the dusk of their international career.

Past association with MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming

Past association with MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming

Smith is no alien to Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni or coach Stephen Fleming for he was associated with the duo in the IPL during their days in Rising Pune Supergiant, now defunct.

After CSK was suspended from IPL for two years, several CSK players went on to play for the Pune-based franchise (floated for a period of two years i.e. IPL 2016 and 2017). Smith played some brilliant knocks for RPS and even slammed a century for the franchise.

The Aussie was appointed the captain of the franchise in 2017 edition after the team finished at bottom of the table in 2016 season under the leadership of MS Dhoni. RPS went on reaching to the IPL 2017 final where it ended up losing to Mumbai Indians by just 1 run.

Smith could gel up with coach Fleming and captain Dhoni for he understands how these two operate. Also, his presence in the dressing room will bring stability in the side for the Yellow Army believes investing in seasoned campaigners. He could also help the youngsters improve their game in terms of batting, as well as fielding.

Future prospects at CSK

Future prospects at CSK

With MS Dhoni entering the dusk of his cricketing career, Smith could be a good prospect as a captain for the franchise by the time it finds a young talent to pass the baton of leadership to. Smith could very well lead the franchise for a good two-three years after Dhoni retires from the franchise cricket.

That would provide the team management with an opportunity to find CSK's future captain and prepare him for another five-six years because the franchise owns a reputation of not tampering much with the core group of players.

Experts are of the opinion that Smith might once again be made the Australia captain in Tests in the days to come as the current captain Tim Paine has stopped living up to the reputation of the team as well as fans.

If Smith eventually becomes a captain of the Australian side then his leadership skills will once again be in focus and the Aussie is known for doing exceedingly well with the added captaincy pressure.

Thus, he could be a good bet for CSK in the IPL 2021 Auction and the team management should definitely look to bid for him.

