IPL 2021: Big blow to Rajasthan Royals as Buttler to miss UAE leg

The Rajasthan franchise announced that Buttler will miss the second phase due to the impending birth of his second child.

Giving an update on the batsman’s unavailability, the Royals took to Twitter and wrote, "Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily.”

The second leg of the glitzy T20 league, which was suspended midway in May due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in India and multiple cases in the IPL bio-bubble, is scheduled to take place in UAE from September 19 to October 15th.

The Royals will also be without the service of star England pacer Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. "The franchise wishes Jofra Archer good health and a swift recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

RR rope in Glenn Phillips

The Royals have signed New Zealand top-order wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips, who is currently part of Barbados Royals franchise in the Caribbean Premier League. The 24-year-old represents Auckland in New Zealand's domestic cricket, and made his international debut for national side during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017.

The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70, and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the CPL.

When the league was suspended in May, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals were placed fifth in the points table. The Rajasthan side had three wins from seven matches. The Royals will take on Punjab Kings in their first match of the second phase on September 21st at the Dubai International Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)