IPL 2021: Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 350 sixes in the Indian Premier League

Gayle, who played a quickfire knock off 28-ball 40, became the first batsman to smash 350 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After being put into bat by the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, Gayle got the season off to a good start as he played a solid knock at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Universe Boss, whacked two maximums to achieve the feat. Following his innings on Monday, Gayle now has 351 sixes from the tournament to his name.

The West Indies batsman reached the feat when he whacked the ball over deep square for a maximum off England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Gayle is way ahead of the others, and reaching the 350-mark is just another landmark for the batsman. Gayle has played in 133 IPL matches so far and has scored 4,812 runs in the tournament.

The second batsman on the list is former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers who has 237 maximums to his name.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Punjab batsman KL Rahul, along with Deepak Hooda guided the team to a massive total of 221 for 6. While Rahul scored a sizzling 91 off 50, Hooda added a solid 28-ball 64 to set the Royals a tough target.