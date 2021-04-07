IPL 2021: Chris Gayle flaunts ‘Moonwalk’ after finishing quarantine

IPL Special Page

The swashbuckling Punjab Kings batsman celebrate the occasion by performing the Moon Walk on the late pop legend Michael Jackson’s hit song “Smooth Criminal.”

The Punjab franchise shared the video in which the PBKS batsman can be seen completing the steps in style. Taking to social media site Twitter, the Punjab Kings uploaded the video and captioned it, “Quarantine da khatam khel, bahar aa gaye tuhadde favourite - Chris Gayle.”

The upcoming edition of the IPL is set to get underway on Friday (April 9), with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Punjab Kings, previously known as the Kings XI Punjab, will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 12 in their first game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the previous edition, the Kings XI Punjab missed out on a playoff berth and will look to begin the campaign of the 14th season on a strong note.

