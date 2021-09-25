Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: CSK batsmen's aggressive approach is reaping rich dividends

By
Chennai Super Kings
CSK batsmen's aggressive approach is paying off well on the slow UAE pitches.

Bengaluru, September 25: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons has attributed the team's new-found resilience to the team's batsmen's more aggressive approach on the slow UAE wickets compared to the previous edition.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK has been in good form ever since IPL 2021 resumed in three venues in the UAE last week.

Aided by a powerful show by their batters, the Chennai-based franchise beat Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the Southern Derby on Friday (September 24) at the slow Sharjah Cricket Stadium picth to move to the top of IPL 2021 standings.

IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK: Man of the Match, Post-match Presentation HighlightsIPL 2021: RCB vs CSK: Man of the Match, Post-match Presentation Highlights

"We've already spoken about what worked for us in India during the first half of the IPL 2021. We spoke about what we did wrong here in the United Arab Emirates last time. You know any situation, often the bad performance is the best place to learn," Simons said at the post-match press conference

The former India bowling coach said that last IPL was a good learning experience.

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

"So, what went wrong here in the last IPL was a tremendous lesson for us. But I think, probably the biggest different is the aggression in our batting, we've come out a lot more aggressive than we did last time," the bowling consultant explained.

Simons also had words of praise for all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who returned with figures of three for 24, saying the team was "extremely happy" with his performance and the West Indian "has bowled particularly well in the last few matches."

Dwyane Bravo shines as clinical Chennai beat Bangalore by 6 wicketsDwyane Bravo shines as clinical Chennai beat Bangalore by 6 wickets

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, also scalped two crucial wickets and Simons said that the Palghar boy was very smart in the way he used his tactics and ability to read the wicket and the batsman and the game situation.

CSK's next match is against the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (September 26) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3.30pm IST.

RCB takes on Rohit Sharma-led champions Mumbai Indians the same day in the late evening fixture (7.30pm) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 36 September 25 2021, 03:30 PM
Delhi
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments