IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni slams Chennai Super Kings bowlers for poor execution

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was merely stating the obvious when he said the CSK bowlers dished out a poor effort.

"Yes, a lot was depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters the did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled. But the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games," Dhoni told host broadcaster at the end of the match.

Dhoni had stated during the toss that Wankhede is a venue where defending is not an easy task because of dew and shorter boundaries. He wished CSK could have batted second and underlined the fact that Delhi bowlers used the initial 30 minutes or so before the dew set in to take couple of crucial wickets.

"The opposition has half an hour in a 7:30PM start, when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this. The (Delhi) bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the (CSK) openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this," he signed off.