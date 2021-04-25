IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB: Explosive Jadeja equals highest runs scored in an over

IPL Special Page

After Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched together 74 off 58 for the opening stand, the Challengers managed to keep the Chennai batsmen in check.

After Gaikwad lost his wicket in the 10th over, Harshal Patel put RCB in command in the 14th over as he picked up back-to-back wickets of Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis. But the highest-wicketkeeper in the ongoing season was yet to endure his nightmarish over of the game.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was dropped on 0 by Dan Christian completely changed the face off the game in the final stages, rather the final over. Jadeja who notched up his 2nd IPL fifty scored a blistering unbeaten 28-ball 62.

Heading into the final over, RCB had done well to keep Chennai restricted to 154/4. With RCB’s best bowler and the IPL’s purple cap holder being handed the ball in the final over, little did anyone see what would happen next.

Jadeja hammered five sixes and a boundary to hit Patel for 37 runs in the 20th over and take the total to 191/4. With the hammering, the CSK all rounder shattered several records and left RCB reeling before the chase. After hammering Patel for 37 runs (1 run came off the no ball), Jadeja equalled the highest score in an over. Earlier the explosive Chris Gayle, playing for RCB then, held the record after hammering Kochi Tuskers Prasanth Parameswaran for 37, back in 2011.

Jadeja ended the match unbeaten with 62. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel, who had registered 3/14 from his first three overs, turned out figures of 4-51-3 at the end of the match.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to Jadeja’s final over onslaught:

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Most runs by a batsman in an over in IPL:



36 - Gayle off Parameswaran (4x6, 3x4)

36 - Jadeja off Harshal (5x6,1x4,1x2)

32 - Raina off Awana (2x6,5x4)#IPL2021 #RCBvsCSK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 25, 2021

Sir Ravindra Jadeja after smashing 37 run in a over against Highest Wicket Taker & Purple cap holder in IPL - Harshal Patel!#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/zvMrPAeZlQ — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 25, 2021

Moral of the story:



" Don't drop Sir Jadeja catch " — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja giving PTSD to RCB since the dawn of ages. pic.twitter.com/YtzGWno0aY — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 25, 2021

6,6,6+Nb, 6,2,6,4 by Jadeja in the 20th over against the purple cap holder - 37 runs - the game changer. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

Jadeja 😳 Wow! That’s was phenomenal. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 25, 2021

Harshal: I am the Purple Cap Holder



Jadeja: I am Colour Blind — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2021

Uff! 37! What a tournament Jadeja is having. I think #CSK have enough. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021