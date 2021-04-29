IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Stats and Records preview: Karthik, Russell, Axar approach milestones

While Rishabh Pant-led DC come into today's contest on the back of a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eoin Morgan's Knight Riders secured their second win of the season with victory over Punjab Kings in their most recent outing in IPL 2021.

Before the defeat to RCB, DC were on a three-match winning streak with victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad, PBKS and Mumbai Indians. Pant's side have won 4 of 6 matches so far this campaign, having lost to Rajasthan Royals and won their season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11 Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 Details

KKR, meanwhile, stopped a four-match losing streak with their win against PBKS. Having started the campaign with a victory over SRH, Morgan's med slumped to defeats against RCB, CSK, MI and RR.

In the head-to-head battle, KKR have won 14 of 26 clashes against DC in IPL with one match ending in No Result. In the most recent meeting between the two sides, KKR defeated DC by 59 runs after losing the reverse fixture by 18 runs in UAE.

As third placed DC and fifth palced KKR look to climb up the table with wins, a few players are approaching milestones heading into Thursday's double header.

Here myKhel takes a look at the players closing in on milestones and records ahead of DC vs KKR 2021:

- KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 68 runs to reach 4000 IPL runs.

- Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel will make his 100th IPL appearance and is 87 runs away from 1000 runs in IPL.

- Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith will make his 100th IPL appearance and is 87 runs away from 2500 IPL runs.

- Veteran spinner Amit Mishra will be playing his 100th IPL match for the Delhi franchise and he also needs 5 more wickets to become the all time leading wicket taker in IPL by going past Lasith Malinga's 170 wickets.

- KKR skipper Eoin Morgan requires 36 runs to reach 1000 IPL runs for the Kolkata based franchise.

- Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane needs 59 runs to reach 4000 IPL runs.

- KKR star all-rounder Andre Russell needs to reach 6000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).