IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals (DC) Strength, Weakness, Best Playing XI, Prediction

New Delhi, April 3: Delhi Capitals had a sensational season last year as they finished runners-up under the leadership of their young and dynamic skipper Shreyas Iyer. The Delhi franchise, however, were dealt with a major blow ahead of IPL 2021 as their captain was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

In Iyer's absence, the team management appointed young Rishabh Pant as the captain for this season. Pant has had a phenomenal 2021 so far and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be aiming to add another feather in his cap.

During the IPL 2021 Auction, Delhi Capitals made some interesting buys and acquired international stars like Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Umesh Yadav.

This year's IPL is set to get underway on April 9th and the cash-rich T20 extravaganza will be held behind closed doors at neutral venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Delhi Capitals will take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their opening game of the tournament at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Here, MyKhel brings the SWOT analysis of the previous edition's finalists Delhi Capitals.

Strength: Delhi Capitals are the only side in the tournament that can field a full-fledged Indian playing eleven as they have a strong core of local players. Big stars like R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav can be a part of the playing eleven of any side. Along with such a formidable set of Indian players, the franchise also boasts of international stars like Kagiso Rabada, Sam Billings, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Tom Curran, Daniel Sams. Dhawan and Pant's sensational performance in the just-concluded series against England would give them a lot of confidence going into the IPL. Pant has transformed into a match-winner for India in the last four months and his fearless brand of cricket would take the side ahead. Young Prithvi Shaw had a memorable domestic season in the limited-overs format and if the Mumbaikar starts from where he left, then there's no stopping Delhi. Hetmyer and Stoinis were impressive with their performances last year and they'll further add teeth to the aggressive Delhi batting line-up. The inclusion of big names like Sam Billings and Steve Smith provides further depth to the Delhi Capitals' batting. Their spin and fast bowling attack is equally potent and give the opposition batsmen a run for their money. Weakness: The absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer could hurt Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Iyer was looking in great touch and the team might miss a dynamic player like him in the middle-order. Another big challenge for Delhi Capitals in this edition will be to figure out who are going to be their four overseas players. The franchise already had to face a lot of selection headache and the inclusion of Smith, Billings in the mix would further increase the headache for coach Ricky Ponting. Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Shreyas Iyer (injured), Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Sam Billings. Best XI: This is what could be Delhi Capitals' playing eleven at the start of the season: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma. Prediction: The Delhi Capitals side looks balanced in every department and has a good pool of players to choose from if any of their key players get injured or are unfit. This makes them a dangerous side and they are more than capable of once again qualifying into the play-offs for the second consecutive season and might even end up winning their maiden IPL trophy.