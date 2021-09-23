IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals fans show their support for the team from home, organise fun activities in Delhi

Continuing their collaboration with the Kvaab Welfare Foundation, the DC fans carried out dog feeding drives in Central and South Delhi including places such as Kalkaji, Jawaharlal Nehru Metro station, Sanchar Bhawan and Dak Bhawan, among others. As many as 350-400 dogs were fed as a part of this drive.

IPL 2021 Special Page | Points Table | Fixtures

Additionally, a total of 15 fans turned up for the Fans Day Out volunteering at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, where they took care of camels, pigs, dogs, cats, chickens, and pigeons. They also volunteered to take the rehabilitating dogs for a walk at the Centre. The fans even donated a weighing machine to the animal care centre.

Another initiative that the fan community continued from last year is the cycle rides with the DC fans. Over 40 Cyclists in support of Delhi Capitals peddled across Delhi-NCR for over 50 kms on September 5, while keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines. The franchise partnered with a Cycling group - Delhi Cyclists Community for the initiative.

Donning the blue jersey or the Blue DC Toli T-shirts and with the team's flags, the group of cyclists covered Yusuf Sarai, Rajiv Chowk and Gurgaon in the Delhi NCR region. Cyclists also shared their love and support messages for Delhi Capitals as well as their undying spirit for their city with a RIDE FOR DC banner activity, wherein the fans wrote their heart-warming wishes for the team and their favourite players. The Ride for DC Banner will be sent to the UAE for the players to have a chance to read the heartfelt messages.

Just ahead of the team's first match on 22nd September, over 40 volunteers from across Save Aravalli Trust, Robin Hood Army and DC Toli collaborated to plant saplings contributing towards the overall revival and betterment of the Faridabad Forest/ Aravalis located on the Gurgaon Faridabad Road.

Over 50 saplings were planted along with a small donation made by DC Toli to Save Aravali Trust towards the development of flora and fauna in the region. The activity entailed a few walks along the forest, sensitisation and understanding the current flora and fauna, different problems faced, tree plantation and how citizens can come forward to contribute towards the betterment of the Aravalis. To conclude the activity, all volunteers contributed to the overall "Let's make the world better together banner".

Additionally, a 5km run was organised on Sunday (September 20) ahead of Delhi's match by @runwithreeti - a running community of Delhi. 70 runners joined the run in Nehru Park in support of their home team.

Source: Media Release