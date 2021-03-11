IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals gesture puts SMILE on the faces of Covid-19 affected families

New Delhi, March 11: Ahead of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals, finalists of the IPL 2020 held in the UAE, launched an initiative to support the New Delhi's marginalised families, named SMILE - Supporting Marginalised Individuals through Livelihood and Empowerment.
Through this project, the GMR and JSW co-owned Delhi Capitals aim to help families who lost their livelihoods due to the Covid 19 pandemic. To ensure sustainable and lasting impact, the initiative has been launched in collaboration with SHODH - A Delhi-based non-profit and social developmental organisation, which focusses on implementing research-based interventions to tackle social issues.
After conducting thorough COVID impact surveys and research, 50 families in need were identified in Delhi's Srinivaspuri and Burari localities. At a recent event held at the GMR Foundation, these families were gifted pushcarts which will enable them to generate incomes by setting up mobile shops to sell vegetables, food, tea, clothes and so on. Their progress will be monitored and evaluated in the coming months, and further assistance will be provided as and when required.
In addition to this, the franchise also distributed 1100 COVID-19 Safety Kits in the slum areas surrounding the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. These kits consisted of hygiene essentials like masks, sanitiser, nail cutters and handwash to promote safe practices amid the ongoing pandemic.
Speaking on the SMILE initiative, Delhi Capitals Director & CEO Vinod Bisht said, "Delhi Capitals is committed towards giving back to the city and helping people get back on their feet after a challenging year. Through this initiative, we hope to bring some joy to these families and safeguard their future. The spirit of Delhi is indomitable, and together we can defeat all adversity, both on and off the field."
