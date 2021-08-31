IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals looking to start second half from scratch, says Assistant Coach Pravin Amre

Under the watchful eyes of assistant coaches Pravin Amre and Ajay Ratra, Delhi Capitals have also started their pre-season training at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Talking about his franchise's decision to send them early, Amre expressed that the team is looking to get used to the conditions and the wickets in the UAE.

"It's going to be humid when the season resumes and it is important for the players to get used to the wickets and conditions here in the UAE. Credit to the DC management for sending us here early, so that we have enough time to prepare well with the conditions on offer," said Amre.

Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury, reached Dubai a week earlier than the rest of the team to work on his game with Amre.

The Assistant Coach expressed that Iyer has regained his full fitness and is hitting the ball very well in the nets, "It's always hard for any cricketer to come back after an injury. Our entire team, especially Delhi Capitals' strength, and conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam, Assistant Physio Dhananjay Kaushik, and Physio Patrick Farhart worked hard when Shreyas was undergoing rehabilitation. Even the National Cricket Academy played an important role during Shreyas' recovery period. Getting his shoulder strength back was important for him and he has been hitting the ball as long as anybody in the nets."

Amre said that the Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the top of the table with 12 points from eight games, will look to start from scratch in the second half of the tournament.

"We have to look at the remainder of the season as a fresh one. There has been a long break after the first half and we will be playing in different conditions and wickets. We are looking to start from scratch and not show any complacency after a brilliant performance in the first half of the tournament. We will look to play with the same intensity that we showed in our first match of the IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings," said the Assistant Coach.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September 2021, when the VIVO IPL 2021 season resumes.